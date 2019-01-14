English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Four Strolling Lions Cause Traffic Jam Inside South Africa's Kruger National Park
Kruger National Park is one of the largest animal reserves in South Africa with about 1600 lions currently residing within the park.
(Source: Facebook)
Loading...
Traffic jams can be a real pain, especially while visiting a new place. But visitors to South Africa's Kruger National Park could not believe their eyes after some of their cars were stalled by actual lions creating a traffic jam the road.
Four adult, male lions living in the park recently decided to wow and shock visitors by landing on a road in the Sabi Sand Private Reserve area of the park that is frequented by visitors in cars.
The four lions landed on the road and just decided to casually stroll on it, staling a number of tourists's cars in their rear.
A video of the incident was shared on Facebook by the page ‘Lions Of Kruger Park And Sabi Sand’ on December 28 and has since garnered over 2 million views.
Many who reacted to the video on social media called the experience both thrilling as well as scary.
Twitter was also abuzz with the video with many praising the grace and harmony with which the lions took to the the road.
Kruger National Park is one of the largest animal reserves in South Africa with large numbers of the big five - lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffaloes. There are an estimated 1600 lions in the park currently, give or take about 200 lions.
Four adult, male lions living in the park recently decided to wow and shock visitors by landing on a road in the Sabi Sand Private Reserve area of the park that is frequented by visitors in cars.
The four lions landed on the road and just decided to casually stroll on it, staling a number of tourists's cars in their rear.
A video of the incident was shared on Facebook by the page ‘Lions Of Kruger Park And Sabi Sand’ on December 28 and has since garnered over 2 million views.
Many who reacted to the video on social media called the experience both thrilling as well as scary.
Twitter was also abuzz with the video with many praising the grace and harmony with which the lions took to the the road.
Just your average traffic jam in South Africa 😳 pic.twitter.com/ieCe2rev1v— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2019
Lions of Kruger Park - Traffic Jam! 😮— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 11, 2019
pic.twitter.com/DsdxefSWBm
In South Africa, the biggest problem is when the lions block the roads at the traffic lights, or when they enter the bus or the trains. But you get used to it.— Politricks SA (@PolitricksSA) January 11, 2019
IMPORTANT ADVICE:
If one of them chases you, just shout "voetsek" 3 times. It's a command to make them go away.
It's not the Lions that's crossing the road, it's the road that's crossing the jungle... https://t.co/7Uur99xIai— Harry Triple O (@HarryO1975) January 12, 2019
Kruger National Park is one of the largest animal reserves in South Africa with large numbers of the big five - lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffaloes. There are an estimated 1600 lions in the park currently, give or take about 200 lions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jason Momoa's Film Aquaman Becomes the First DCEU Film to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office
- Top 5 Smart Tricks of PUBG Mobile to Win 'Chicken Dinner' Everytime: Learn Here
- Following Sexual Harassment Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 on hold?
- Yash-starrer KGF Becomes First Kannada Film to Get Commercial Release in Pakistan
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results