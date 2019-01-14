GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch: Four Strolling Lions Cause Traffic Jam Inside South Africa's Kruger National Park

Kruger National Park is one of the largest animal reserves in South Africa with about 1600 lions currently residing within the park.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Watch: Four Strolling Lions Cause Traffic Jam Inside South Africa's Kruger National Park
(Source: Facebook)
Traffic jams can be a real pain, especially while visiting a new place. But visitors to South Africa's Kruger National Park could not believe their eyes after some of their cars were stalled by actual lions creating a traffic jam the road.

Four adult, male lions living in the park recently decided to wow and shock visitors by landing on a road in the Sabi Sand Private Reserve area of the park that is frequented by visitors in cars.

The four lions landed on the road and just decided to casually stroll on it, staling a number of tourists's cars in their rear.

A video of the incident was shared on Facebook by the page ‘Lions Of Kruger Park And Sabi Sand’ on December 28 and has since garnered over 2 million views.



Many who reacted to the video on social media called the experience both thrilling as well as scary.

Twitter was also abuzz with the video with many praising the grace and harmony with which the lions took to the the road.













Kruger National Park is one of the largest animal reserves in South Africa with large numbers of the big five - lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffaloes. There are an estimated 1600 lions in the park currently, give or take about 200 lions.
