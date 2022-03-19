WATCH: Four-year-old Bakes Incredibly Detailed 'Vacuum Cake' for Dad's Birthday

As parents strive to provide for their kids, they expect them to follow in their footsteps and excel in life. Kids usually look up to their parents and learn from them and so did a 4-year-old daughter of a cake artist who decided to make a ‘vacuum’ cake for her father’s birthday. An adorable video shared by the girl Elli’s mother Joe showed how the 4-year-old dedicatedly made a cake for her father. “Ellis’ birthday cake for daddy!” wrote the mother alongside the post on her Instagram page named thecakinggirl.

However, Ellis wanted to do something special for her father and did not want to make just a simple cake. According to Joe, she asked Ellis what she wanted to make for her father, to which she replied “a vacuum cake.” The mother revealed that Ellis was “addicted to vacuuming” and that it was her favourite toy to play with.

In the video, Ellis can be seen totally engrossed in preparing her ‘vacuum’ cake step-by-step. Having been inspired by her cake artist mother, Ellis diligently makes use of the equipment needed to make a cake.

She takes the sponges and makes the base of the cake while skillfully icing it with a green cream. Ellis then proceeds to make her special edible vacuum cleaner which according to her mother was the “hardest figurine ever.” Joe also said that Ellis took around 1.5 hours just to make the “vacuum topper.”

After getting done with the design of her cake, Ellis makes sure to festoon it with colourful candies and sprinklers making impressively appealing.

The efforts of the little girl soon went viral on Instagram where it was liked more than 86,000 times. Meanwhile, users in the comment section just could get over the sheer innocence of the girl and her determination to present her father with a cake. “She is so talented,” wrote one user while another wrote “Ellis is absolutely and incredibly amazing.”

