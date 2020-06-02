WATCH: French Photographer Brings 120-year-old Photo to Life He Found in His House Attic

Nothing ever beats the magic and love of recreating or rearranging the age-old memories. In a similar attempt, French photographer Mathieu Stern has surprised the world by developing a picture from a time capsule probably hidden 120 years ago.

Stern recalled his journey of the development of the picture in a blog post as well as a YouTube video.

He gave us a glimpse of an old attic in his old family home. In one of the drawers in a room, he found a box, which had some of the old memories of 1990s young girl. These included some stickers-like pictures, a coin, a compass, an ink pen and an envelope.

On opening the envelope, the French photographer found 120-year-old glass negatives. He decided to turn these glass negatives of a cat into coloured pictures. The whole process was made possible using cyanotype, UV light lamp, some water and hydrogen peroxide. The photographer has documented the entire process in a 6-minute long video.

Take a look:

The video, which was first uploaded in February this year, has received over 8.8 lakh views.

A user wrote, "Amazing the emotion that this brings forth. We feel the connection without ever knowing her or her cat. We feel the sadness of knowing they are no longer here. AAAH how we souls are so interconnected without realising it…"

For those who are unaware, the cyanotype is a printing process for photos, which produces a cyan-blue print. The process is not new to the photography world. It was also used back in the 20th century by the engineers to produce copies of drawings.