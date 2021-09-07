Watch: Friendly Whale Pushes Paddleboarder At Breathtaking Encounter In Argentina

In a rare incident, a giant whale reached very close to a woman who was paddle-boarding in Argentina’s Golfo Nuevo. A video capturing the incident surfaced online and it is truly breathtaking. The paddleboarder had a very close encounter with the whale in the deep blue ocean. In the 54-second clip, one can see the curious finback swim towards a paddleboard and then slightly push it forward in a friendly way. After playfully nudging it with its right fin, the whale went swimming directly beneath it. The unusual encounter happened when the local paddleboarder was kayaking in Argentina’s Golfo Nuevo off the coast of Puerto Madryn. The stunning Southern Right whale meeting the lady surfer on her session was captured in a drone camera.

Photographer Maxi Jonas shared the video on Twitter which got over 2 million views. The unexpected interaction was captioned in Spanish. It means, “I think today I made the best whale drone video of my life.”

Take a look at the stunning video:

Creo que hoy hice el mejor video con drone de ballenas de mi vida. pic.twitter.com/hBUiTWWDL6— maxi jonas (@maxijonas) September 1, 2021

Such human contacts are very rare events. Whale migration season in Patagonia region of Argentina starts in May and lasts up to December. During this period, these curious sea animals sometimes swim up and surface to the shores.

The video left netizens amazed after it surfaced online about a day ago. The pleasant unforeseen interaction instantly went viral across social networking platforms. It has garnered over 2.3 million views and was retweeted over 34,000 times, with many commenting on the friendly whale. Netizens were touched by the sea mammal’s gesture. While most were amazed at this lighthearted encounter, some also hailed the paddleboarder as lucky as she escaped unharmed by the sea mammal.

A person commented, “Love that little, gentle nudge from the whale.”

Some users mentioned how fascinating the encounter is. A user expressed that it looks scary and wonderful at the same time. Another individual mentioned that one can be mesmerized with awe or paralyzed with fear.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here