1-MIN READ

WATCH: Friends Come up With 'Leg Shake' to Greet Each Other Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Screengrab from Twitter / @Zachary31411891.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
A video clip of a man, who prefers not to shake his hand but leg with his friends as he greets them, went viral on the Internet.

The man could be seen wearing a mask to protect himself from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). One of his friends, walking from the other side was just about to shake hands when the duo taking a pause, realised it wasn't a good idea.

Later, the two shook their legs to greet each other.

As the man walks ahead, he greeted all the other friends in the same manner.

A user, posting the video, wrote "What to do if you can't shake hands? #coronavirus #creativity #china"

The video amused netizens and the idea of leg shake to avoid the transmission of the Coronavirus infection.

Another user posted a video of different version of "leg shake".

(With IANS inputs)

