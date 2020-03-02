WATCH: Friends Come up With 'Leg Shake' to Greet Each Other Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

A video clip of a man, who prefers not to shake his hand but leg with his friends as he greets them, went viral on the Internet.

The man could be seen wearing a mask to protect himself from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). One of his friends, walking from the other side was just about to shake hands when the duo taking a pause, realised it wasn't a good idea.

Later, the two shook their legs to greet each other.

As the man walks ahead, he greeted all the other friends in the same manner.

A user, posting the video, wrote "What to do if you can't shake hands? #coronavirus #creativity #china"

The video amused netizens and the idea of leg shake to avoid the transmission of the Coronavirus infection.

We have just been told that there has has been two cases of coronavirus in Montpellier.. gonna have to show the fellas this new hand shake. https://t.co/8rWHEp6q6P — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) February 29, 2020

Have heard of Handshake but what LegShake greetings !!! #CoronaVirus Outbreak... pic.twitter.com/KPRQzbDLrE — Ke_Stanley (@IngeniousOne1) March 1, 2020

New hand shake now that the coronavirus is out https://t.co/NkaLjNwJVN — MAMBAFOREVER (@BlvckHippy03) February 29, 2020

Another user posted a video of different version of "leg shake".

(With IANS inputs)