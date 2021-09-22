WATCH: Friends Drag Desi Man to Covid-19 Vaccination Centre, Video Amuses Internet

COVID-19 vaccinations are the only way forward in this battle against the deadly virus and India realizes this fact very well. The country launched the largest vaccination drive in history to safeguard its people from coronavirus. The COVID-19 vaccination drives are breaking new records every day, however, there are also people who are still apprehensive about taking the shot. But when you have concerned friends like the ones seen in this viral video, there is hardly any way you can take your health lightly.

The 1.2-minute clip that has been making rounds on social media features a group of men pursuing their reluctant friend to take the jab. They initially try to talk him through the process and encourage him to take shots. However, when they see that words aren’t having any effect on him and he is still trying to avoid the medical staff, the men firmly pin their friend down and get him vaccinated. The clip which apparently is from the Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh was shared online by Twitter user @anilscribe.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online on September 21, the video so far has received over 1.6 thousand views on the microblogging site.

However, this is not the first such video to have surfaced online. Earlier a video of an elderly woman hiding behind drums to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah had caught everyone’s attention. The woman named Har Devi first hid behind a door and then ran to hide behind a large drum to avoid the health department team that had come to raise awareness about vaccines.

On September 17, India recorded the highest single-day number of COVID-19 jabs administered as it crossed the mark of 2.1 crore vaccinations. Thedrive of the day ended with a total of 21,598,046 vaccinations on ocassion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Out of this total number of vaccines, 1.27 crore were first doses whole 89 lakhs were second doses. India’s vaccination efforts got a thumbs up from the World Health Organization.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here