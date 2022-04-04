WATCH: Friends Prank Desi Bride, Groom With 'Liquor Juice', Their Reactions are Priceless

Indian weddings are hectic for the bride and groom, considering the number of guests that attend their big day. The most confident people can end up feeling jittery or nervous on their D-day. And if you are someone who isn’t fond of socialising, well then you must have your gang around to lighten the mood for you. How? All they have to do is give you an ounce of good stuff. Something similar happened in a wedding, where two friends tricked a bride and groom into drinking liquor-infused beverages. The video has gone viral on the internet, setting some major friendship goals.

The video which was shared by Instagram account – brides special, showcases a man filling up a syringe from a glass of whiskey, and then he meticulously adds it to a tetra pack of mango juice. The clip then cuts to the guy taking the beverage right up to the stage – to the bride and the groom. He insists the sceptical groom take the first sip as he winks to the camera.

What happened next? Well the groom caught that the drink was spiked on taking the first sip however, the bride was unaware and she gulped it all.

Watch video:

So far, the clip has amassed over 78.7k views and tons of comments. The Instagram users were in splits in the comment section, while many tagged their squad to note the drill. Last month, a video surfaced on the internet, wherein a man in Chile got her sisters’ wedding cake laced with marijuana, making the guests high on more than just love.

29-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez from Santiago baked a seven-tier cake for his sister, and spiked just one of the layers with cannabis. Sharing the incident on a Tik Tok video, Alvaro shared that her sister had expressed the desire of going on a trip on her wedding day, and he made sure that she gets one.

