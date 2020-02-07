Take the pledge to vote

How This 'Friendship' between 'Notoriously Grumpy' Coyote and Badger is Amusing Scientists

According to National Geographic, both coyote and badger are known for being 'notoriously grumpy'.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
How This 'Friendship' between 'Notoriously Grumpy' Coyote and Badger is Amusing Scientists
There is a common phrase that friendship knows no boundary but a video of least expected friends are creating buzz on social media.

A video of a badger and a coyote running together under a busy California highway is winning hearts on the Internet.

The 12-second video shared by Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) shows the coyote wagging its tail, waiting for the badger and soon jumps when it approaches closer. It then hops into the tunnel and turns back to see if the badger is coming. The badger in a relaxed way follows the coyote. It also lifts its tail to match its pace with coyote.

Since being shared, the viral video of coyote and badger friendship has been viewed more than 16 lakh times.

According to National Geographic, both coyote and badger are known for being "notoriously grumpy". The video shows that both the animals are known to each other.

It further said that both coyote and badger are known to hunt cooperatively and that the interactions have always been thought to be "purely transactional".

The report further said that the video for the first time shows coyote-badger cooperation in the San Francisco Bay Area and is possibly the first showing the two species sharing a culvert—a tunnel that lets water to flow under a road and wildlife to bypass highways.

As soon as the post went viral, netizens thronged to the comment's section to praise the friendly play in between the animals.

