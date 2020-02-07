How This 'Friendship' between 'Notoriously Grumpy' Coyote and Badger is Amusing Scientists

There is a common phrase that friendship knows no boundary but a video of least expected friends are creating buzz on social media.

A video of a badger and a coyote running together under a busy California highway is winning hearts on the Internet.

The 12-second video shared by Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) shows the coyote wagging its tail, waiting for the badger and soon jumps when it approaches closer. It then hops into the tunnel and turns back to see if the badger is coming. The badger in a relaxed way follows the coyote. It also lifts its tail to match its pace with coyote.

This is the best thing you'll see all day! 🐾 Our wildlife cameras spotted a #coyote and #badger together — the first time this type of behavior has been captured in the San Francisco #BayArea.https://t.co/YDcnhyiWL1 pic.twitter.com/qZQgcbwtTk — Open Space Trust (@POST_fans) February 4, 2020

Since being shared, the viral video of coyote and badger friendship has been viewed more than 16 lakh times.

According to National Geographic, both coyote and badger are known for being "notoriously grumpy". The video shows that both the animals are known to each other.

It further said that both coyote and badger are known to hunt cooperatively and that the interactions have always been thought to be "purely transactional".

The report further said that the video for the first time shows coyote-badger cooperation in the San Francisco Bay Area and is possibly the first showing the two species sharing a culvert—a tunnel that lets water to flow under a road and wildlife to bypass highways.

As soon as the post went viral, netizens thronged to the comment's section to praise the friendly play in between the animals.

I love this. I had a cayotee friend. I would whistle and he would come running. — Wendee busch (@wendee_busch) February 5, 2020

Has the makings of a great buddy movie script — Joe McConnell (@JoeMcConnell__) February 5, 2020

Amazing. Hope the badger came out the other side! — Elizabeth Bradbury (@isabellabc) February 4, 2020

That is just the most beautiful thing to see 🙏 — yogatimewithjane (@yogatimejane) February 5, 2020

I love the backend of this badger waddling off behind this coyote!😂😂😂😍😍😍 — Sally Brown (@Rowdygirlinmt) February 6, 2020

Very nice video! Reminds us of how close wildlife lives to so many of us. — Bruce Clark (@SoCalRealtor) February 5, 2020

That is literally the cutest thing I've ever seen — I have ears as antlers. wbu (@pastalkoa1a) February 5, 2020

This is amazing! — Ali Meraji (@MerajiAli) February 5, 2020

