Watch: From Shilpa Shetty to Bharti Singh, Indian Celebs Take up TikTok #PaniPuri Challenge

Pani puri, puchka, gol gappa — one mouth-watering snack with multiple names, is one of India’s most favored snacks. Even tourists from other countries have heard much about the bite-sized puffed ball of happiness and give it at least one shot during their stay.

You can gorge on pani puri at any given time and people even compete with each other to see who can devour the most number of panipuris.

Now, the snack is trending on video-sharing social networking app TikTok with the hashtag #panipuri. It seems that people are taking up the pani puri challenge on TikTok. Actress Shilpa Shetty, comedian Bharti Singh, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, chef Kunal Kapur are among a few who have already participated in the #panipuri challenge.

Videos of people competing to have the maximum number of pani puris to those introducing new flavours are keeping social media abuzz. The #panipuri page on TikTok has already garnered over 570 million views.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took the #panipuri challenge where the actress is seen competing with her husband Raj Kundra in eating the delectable snack. Shilpa can be seen wining the challenge by the end of the video.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is seen introducing varied flavours of pani puri, while chef Kunal Kapur is seen informing people the different names for the snack before taking a bite of it.

The most hilarious video has been shared by stand-up comedian and television celebrity Bharti Singh.

Here are a few more videos of people taking #panipuri challenge.