WATCH: Gamers Recreate PUBG in Real Life, Play out Iconic Scenes in This Viral Video

It has been months since the popular gaming app PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG was banned in India which left many fans of the game heartbroken. While numerous gamers are eagerly waiting for its return, some fans go out of the way to show their love for the game. This is what happened when recently three guys recreated the famous game in real life and they did a good job of it.

The guys got all dressed up as the characters of PUBG and went ahead with their mission. They played out some of the iconic scenes from the game with the familiar dialogues, sound effects and background music. They used toy guns and other props to make it look very similar to the game.

The video showing the act was posted on a Facebook page named Smilo, which posts frequent content related to some of the most popular games including Grand Theft Auto V, League of Legends, Counter Strike among others. The video has gone viral on social media and has been liked by more than 16,000 users on Facebook and shared over 1800 times.

Check out the clip here:

The 50-second video starts with an ammunition package being dropped from the sky around which the players gather to collect their weapons. They can be seen engaging in a gun battle with the enemies. The last part of the clip is quite hilarious when one of the players kicks his partner in front of the enemy to be shot. The injured guy asks for help while his partner, in a typical fashion, as seen in the game, keeps him waiting. At the end, the guy is just too happy to get the supplies. The similarity between the act and the game is uncanny.

PUBG was banned by the government of India along with hundreds of other apps as part of a crackdown against the Chinese apps. Many other popular apps like ShareIT, Camscanner, TikTok, We Chat, Helo, Alibaba Workbench and UC Browser etc were also banned in the country.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, these apps were engaging in activities which were prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of the country, security of state and public order.

PUBG is owned by a South Korean company Bluehole which had ties with Chinese company Tencent. Following the ban, which happened not just in India but several other countries as well, Bluehole severed ties with Tencent. Last month, PUBG Mobile India had said that the game would be relaunched in India and also released some teasers for the same. But it did not get the approval from the government. According to some media reports, the game might be back in March 2021.