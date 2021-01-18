WATCH: Genius Easter Egg from 'Back to the Future' Movie is Blowing Everyone's Minds

Easter eggs are quiet and subtle nods in a film that are hidden messages from the creative team to the audiences. Much like the Easter egg from the famous festival, they are called so because they aren’t that easy to spot but once found, they are simply joyful. In the days of theatre viewing only, they were harder to find. But streaming services have made rewatching an easy and relatively cost-free alternative. Which is why every other day someone discovers a new easter egg in a classic film and shares it on the internet.

The newest addition to this category is a former athlete and now a Twitter celebrity Rex Chapman’s observation on the cult classic sci-fi film, Back To The Future.

Though time travel has been a central theme for many films and books in the sci-fi genre over the years, 1985 Back To The Future by Robert Zemeckis is a milestone. The time-travel elements as described in the film have been used and duplicated in the media for years and the movie still holds up today, decades after the release.

The carefully curated scenes in the film have a ton of Easter eggs hidden for dedicated and keen-eyed fans. Rex Chapman observed one such hidden message in the classic scene where Marty returns to the mall to meet up with Doc. The film that cemented Michael J. Fox’s career revolved around a plot where Marty (Fox) is invited by Doc Brown (Christopher Llyod) to witness his amazing discovery- a time travel machine- at the town’s famous Twin Peaks Mall. After successfully demonstrating his invention, Doc is sadly assassinated by a group of terrorists. Marty then decides to go back in time using the invention to save Doc’s life and travels back to 1955.

Rex shared two clips from the film. In the first clip where Marty comes to the mall to meet up with Doc, the signboard outside the mall states its name as “Twin Pines Mall.” Rex narrated the same and tells how the film tells the story that Twin Pines Mall was named so for the land on which it was built – it had two pine trees growing.

Then he turns to the second clip, the one after the time-travel. When Marty runs back to the same spot to make sure his efforts have worked and whether Doc lives or dies in the “future”, the sign reads “Lone Pine Mall”.

“Is it a mistake on the production team?” asks Rex. Turns out it is not. He goes on to explain that in all time-travel fictions, any changes made in the time-travelling past will have repercussions in the future. It’s a very clever nod to the fact when Marty travelled back, he hit his car onto a growing pine tree. It was this accident that rendered the “twin pines” to a single, lonesome pine, hence the mall named after its original tree habitant gets renamed in the future.

It was indeed a 'mind-blowing' realization for many movie geeks, who appeared to be pretty 'freaked out' at this subtle explanation.

However, many people noted that it wasn’t a new discovery and most of the audiences discerned it upon the first viewing!

