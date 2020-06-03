WATCH: George Floyd's Daughter Saying 'Daddy Changed the World' Leaves Internet Teary-eyed

A tear-jerking video of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd is going viral. In the clip, Gianna, who is sitting on her dad’s close friend Stephen Jackson Sr’s shoulders, can be heard saying ‘Daddy changed the world’.

The video was seemingly recorded after the press conference in Minneapolis. In the clip, a person behind the camera asks the little girl, "Daddy did what?", to which she replies, "Daddy changed the world".

The former NBA player can also be heard repeating the same line that Gianna said.

Sharing the video, Stephen wrote, "That’s right GiGi 'Daddy changed the world' George Floyd the name of change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all."

Netizens who watched the video praised the daughter for keeping her spirits high.

"Jus shed a tear man rip George Floyd," wrote one.

"You're amazing. And bless her heart. Condolences to you both."

"So much power in this. Beautiful man."

"Salute to you! You’re dealing holding your man down."

"That’s right babygirl. Your daddy is a hero and we will demand justice."

46-year-old Floyd died after he was pinned by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The video of the brutal act went viral on the internet. In the clip, it can be seen clearly that an officer has put his knee on Floyd’s neck as he gasps for breath.

Derek Chauvin, the officer, who was behind the act has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. There are numerous protests taking place across the United States and in the other parts of the world demanding justice for George Floyd.

People in the art industry observed Blackout Tuesday.

This was a show of solidarity to the ongoing protests that are demanding justice for Floyd, and also for the protests that are being carried out demanding an end to other crimes against African-Americans in the United States.