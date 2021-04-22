WATCH: George Floyd's Family's Reaction to Cop's Conviction in Minneapolis Murder Goes Viral

A US jury on Tuesday pronounced a former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering African-American George Floyd on Minneapolis street last year, which had sparked a worldwide reckoning on racism. The incident was deemed a ‘shocking abuse of authority.’ The harrowing video of Floyd’s killing that had gone viral had captured Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd as he was pinned facedown handcuffed on the ground for more than nine minutes complaining “I can’t breathe".

Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter over Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death, which sparked protests against racial injustice around the world and has become a landmark test of police accountability in the United States.

“You must be absolutely fair," Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said in his final instructions to the 12-member jury hearing the case against former officer Derek Chauvin. “Consider and weigh the evidence and apply the law."

Chauvin’s conviction was soon celebrated and rejoiced by world leaders, activists, citizens and people worldwide. Social media was soon flooded with messages from netizens who came together to rally against systematic racism.

Amid the social media buzz, the reaction of Floyd’s family to the guilty verdict became the highlight of the day. A viral video that was live-streamed on a news channel shows the family members in tears and erupting with joy after the court passed its ruling.

George Floyd family reaction to the verdict ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oedrdojitc— TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) April 20, 2021

The video soon went viral drawing empathy from netizens, who reacted with much joy to the monumental judgement that has called out police brutality and racism.

Most beautiful video I’ve watched today— Oma (@Vivianchiomaa) April 20, 2021

This just made my day ❤️— Sarah~ (@sarahkeat12) April 20, 2021

Ugh my heart! ❤️❤️❤️— (@Noodlez5446) April 20, 2021

this makes me so happy pls— wolfie (@trapselss) April 20, 2021

my heart goes out to them wow ❤️❤️— sam! kiri lover (@mxxnxhild) April 20, 2021

“I am feeling tears of joy, so emotional that no family in history ever got this far. We were able to get a guilty charge on all counts. We got a chance to go to trial and we took it all the way. This right here is for everyone that’s been in this situation. Everybody," said Floyd’s brother, Rodney Floyd

Talking to reporters, Floyd’s lawyer said, “GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!"

