WATCH: German Surfer Rides Gigantic 86-feet Wave to Break Guinness World Record

While mere balancing on a surfboard can be a herculean task for many, a man in Germany broke the Guinness World Record by riding the biggest wave. The man, Sebastian Steudtner, displayed his exceptional ability by riding a giant wave measuring 26.21 m or 86 feet.

The 37-year-old surfer achieved the feat, last year, on the coast of Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal, and bagged the title for riding ‘the largest wave (unlimited)-male’, according to the Guinness World Records website.

For Steudtner, the idea of surfing through ocean waves was planted way back in his mind. At the age of 13, he had decided to move to Hawaii and challenge the waves in the surfers’ paradise. An adamant Steudtner later managed to convince his parents and moved to the archipelago to build a career in surfing.

Steudtner mastered the skill of riding the waves and reached remarkable heights in his sport. He won the World Surf League Biggest Wave three times in 2010, 2015, and 2021. His Guinness World Record title was officially announced on May 24, 2022, during a special certificate presentation. The event took place at the same spot where Steudtner broke the record.

Recalling the day he challenged the biggest wave, Steudtner said “The first thing I thought when we checked the numbers on the forecast was: oh sh*t, this is the biggest thing I have ever seen.” Steudtner shared that he had never witnessed such energy in the waves before. “I have never been so fast on a surfboard,” he added.

The surfer highlighted that he had tears coming out of his eyes while his “face was melting” due to the intensity of the wind. He said he could have never imagined such a scenario in surfing until he confronted the waves that day.

Steudtner managed to better the 2017 record of riding the biggest wave set by Rodrigo Koxa from Brazil. Koxa had also given a record-breaking performance at the same location of Praia do Norte, Nazaré.

For Steudtner, bagging the title was much more than just a number for him. Now, the surfer is aiming big and looking to improve his performance and achieve perfection in the sport. “There is still a lot of room for improvement,” he insisted.

