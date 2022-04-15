WATCH: German Surfer Riding Gigantic 115-feet Wave in Jaw-dropping Video Goes Viral

Just when you think you have seen the most amazing or bizarre thing on the internet, the treasure of viral videos on social media provides some new content. Like this jaw-dropping video of German Surfer Sebastian Steudtner, who rode a 115 feet high wave at Praia de Norte in Portugal’s Nazaré. While the original video dates to 2018, it was recently reshared by a Twitter user and has been going viral since. The video shows Sebastian surfing smoothly through the high wave as onlookers capture the visuals on camera.

Watch:

German surfer Sebastian Steudtner rode a wave that was over 115 feet tall 🤯📍 Nazare, Portugal 🎥 @alvinfoo pic.twitter.com/FY2b4ohTTG — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) April 13, 2022

The clip has garnered over 4.2 million views along with 1.12 lakh likes on Twitter. The replies to the original tweet were flooded with users expressing amazement at Sebastian’s skill and control. “I love this so much! One of the most amazing things people can do in nature it seems. These giant water walls are so powerful & dangerous, and we are so tiny by comparison, yet we survive and thrive,” wrote a user in his reaction while another enquired about how Sebastian managed to go on top of the wave.

“How does he get to the top? The jet ski launch helpers position him but riding all the way to the top seems impossible. The entire thing is an amazing feat, no doubt,” read a reply to the video.

How does he get to the top? The jet ski launch helpers position him, but riding all the way to the top seems impossible. The entire thing is an amazing feat, no doubt.— Jk (@JackDrovic) April 12, 2022

That initial descent down the wave's face is intense. He's flying down it.— Bryan Green (@jjgiablue) April 12, 2022

Sebastian’s wave surf had also earned a nomination in the ‘Ride of the Year Award’ category at the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Awards. However, surfer Ian Walsh bagged the award.The full video of Sebastian’s surf is available on the YouTube page of the World Surf League and has over 4 million views.

Sebastian started surfing in his hometown in Germany’s Nuremberg but moved to Hawai for training when he was 16 years old in 2001. He spent the next years polishing his kills and won his first WSL Biggest Wave Award in 2010.

