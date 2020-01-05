Watch: German Zoo Gives Away Unsold Christmas Trees to Elephants and Monkeys

Berlin's unwanted Christmas trees have ended their days as a festive snack for zoo elephants and stocking fillers for some of their fellow residents.

The once-a-year treats arrived Friday at the Tierpark, one of the German capital's two zoos.

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from selected vendors. It doesn't accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.

Zoo animals in Germany get a post-holiday treat: unsold Christmas trees. Elephants, porcupines and dromedaries enjoy the tree feast, which includes extra snacks on the branches. pic.twitter.com/NhvZqExnTz — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 3, 2020

The elephants eat the trees themselves. Monkeys are presented with trees decorated with vegetables, and tigers get meat decorations.

