WATCH: Ghaziabad Woman Stands on Fourth Floor Railing to Clean Window in Shocking Video

Understandably, our daily chores generally become monotonous and we often look for new innovative ways to perform these activities. However, a lady in Ghaziabad took this to a whole new level by cleaning the window panes of her home while hanging from the balcony railing on the fourth floor. Her ‘extreme sports’ act was caught on camera and is going viral, with the internet not being able to decide whether she is brave or simply reckless. In the video, the woman, without a care in the world, is seen cleaning the window panes while standing on its ledge and without even clinging to anything for safety. It would have taken one small miscalculated move on her part and things would take a fatal turn.

She is a woman…can do anything..A woman was seen hanging on to the railing of the fourth floor and cleaning the window. #Ghaziabad,#UttarPradesh.#LadkiHoonLadSaktiHoon(मैं एक लड़की हूं, मैं लड़ सकती हूं) 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/NJNlDX7njv — Mitesh Bambhaniya (@IamMitesh86) February 21, 2022

The video also shows the woman moving to the right to reach the window corners with her hands. The glass window frame appears to be composed of low-quality aluminium that can be slippery at times and could lead to her slipping down at least 30 feet. According to an ABP News report, the woman in question is Shahidal who resides with her husband Mohammad Salim at the Shipra Riviera Society, located in Indirapuram.

A lady named Shruti Thakur, who lives on the opposite block filmed the video. On being questioned about her reckless feat, Shahidal said she was holding a safety net, although it was not visible in the video. She also said they had just recently moved into the apartment. Hardly a week back, a video had gone viral where a woman made her son climb down a bedsheet from the 10th floor just to get a saree. The woman had received backlash from the internet for putting the life of her son in danger.

Another video went viral which showed a man attempting to exercise holding on to the ledge of his 12th-floor balcony.

It was later known that the man was mentally ill and the RWA (Resident Welfare’s Association) had issued a notice warning of the situation.

