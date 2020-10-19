WATCH: Giant Drawing of a 2,200-year-old Cat Discovered in Peru’s Nazca Lines Goes Viral

Geoglyphs, the large designs that are formed on ground or rocks, are believed to be built by ancient people. The most prominent geoglyphs are found in southern Peru in the Nazca Desert and are called Nazca Lines.

A new addition has been made in the Nazca lines that were first discovered in the year 1927 by archaeologists.

It is the design of a 121-foot-long feline and according to the researchers, it has been there for the past 2,000 years on a hill, reported Mail Online.

The report says that the design can be from anytime between 500 BC to 200 AD, which was the late Paracas era. The width of this design is 12-15 inches overall.

The location of this feline design is beside the Pan-American Highway, which stretches from Alaska to Argentina. This design adds to the pre-existing land art of over 300 figures including flora and fauna.

The Cultural Ministry of Peru issued a statement after this giant geoglyph was discovered. It said that the design was hardly visible when it was first found. It also said that the design “was on the verge of disappearing because it was on a hill with a steep slope and was subject to the effects of natural erosion.”

The discovery was made when archaeologists were working in the area, for maintaining a natural look-out point.

This point is from where visitors can see designs in the Nazca lines. Nazca-Palpa Archeological Park’s management in-charge Jhonny Isla said that they were working to alter a look-out point that ran over a geoglyph.

“It's not possible to promote access by damaging heritage,” he said.

He said that while they were working, they saw these lines and realised they didn’t seem natural.

Jhonny said that it might be surprising for few that new designs are still being discovered at Nazca lines but he knows there are more out there.

The Nazca Lines are a UNESCO world heritage site and have designs of many humans, animals and plants.