WATCH: Giant Panda Cub Enjoys Summer Treat in This Cute Video

The internet is a super fan of panda videos. The goofy antics of this adorable creature are a sure shot hit online and are capable of racking up countless views and likes. If you have been a social media enthusiast, chances are that you must have come across some, or the other video of this furry ball of cuteness. The latest addition to the string of viral panda videos online is a clip that was shared on Instagram by Smithsonian’s National Zoo. The viral video features a panda named Xiao Qi Ji enjoying his refreshing treat of fruitsicles made up of frozen apple juice and water. And if the reactions by Xiao are any indication, the fruitsicles appears to be a very effective way of dealing with the rising heat.

Check out Xian’s goofy antics in the video, here:

Since being shared online on June 10, the video so far has got over 70 thousand views along with 12 thousand likes on Instagram. The comment section of the post was flooded with several reactions of users who could not stop gushing over the cuteness of the panda.

“Awww! I love him so much. I’ve followed his growth since he was a teeny tiny little baby," wrote a user in her comment.

Meanwhile, some of the users also appreciated the Zoo for taking good care of the panda. Lauding the Zoo for their efforts, a user commented, “You guys are so amazing for providing so much love, care and enrichment for these lucky pandas.”

What’s your reaction to this video of the cool treat for the panda?

In another video that had caught a lot of attention online, two pandas were seen enjoying their time beating the summer blues as they chilled together in a water hole. While one of them was sitting calmly on the side, the other one stretched and played in the water.

