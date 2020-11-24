Watch: Giant Panda Running Up the Hill in Chinese Village Has Surprised Everyone

China's national treasure, the giant panda, can be anything but fast. However, a recent video being widely shared in the country shows otherwise.

The footage shows an energetic giant panda apparently sprinting uphill in Ya'an region of south-western China's Sichuan Province, last Wednesday. The short clip shows the black and white bear moving swiftly on a slope with a sparse vegetation of shrubs in the county of Baoxing.

DailyMail reports, the trending video was filmed by a resident of the village Gari named A Chu. It shows the panda halting and turning back to look at A Chu after she shouts 'big brother' calling the animal. After the short pause, the fluffy panda carries on running.

The report further added that A Chu told China News that it was the first time she had seen a wild animal, and she was very excited. A Chu explained that she called the panda big brother because it is China's national treasure.

However, this is not the first time giant pandas have amazed people with their running abilities.

Earlier in July a panda gained the nickname 'the Usain Bolt of pandas' after being spotted running on an uphill path in front of a car in Ya'an.

As per the report, the video was shot by an engineer, who was said to be on his way to work with his colleagues on the Jiajin Mountain.

An eyewitness told China's Red Star News that he and his co-workers saw the panda crossing the path in front of them from the left before speeding down the road ahead, the report added.

According to a 2015 study conducted by Chinese and British scientists, the average moving speed of a wild panda is 26.9 metres per hour, or 88.3 feet per hour. Zoo pandas move even more slowly given the small area they are usually restricted to. Experts believe that the lazy daily routine of Giant Panda helps them save on energy and survive on the poor diet of bamboo.