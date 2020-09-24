Watch: Giant Rat Measuring over 4 Feet Found in Mexico. Is It Real?

Apart from Stuart Little and Ratatouille’s Remy, any sight of other rats is bound to leave people running or jumping away, especially if one has a fear of rats. Now imagine the same rat, but it’s taller, wider, and larger than humans and looks terrifying!

It’s not a plot for some horror movie but an actual incident from Mexico City that had people squeaking with cringe. While cleaning an underground drainage system, the workers discovered a gigantic rat stuck in the gutters. The shocking discovery was reported to have been stuck there with around 22 tons of litter, reported Border News. The crew had to work very hard to remove the garbage from the sewer tunnels and here they came across the realistic looking “rat”.

If you have hopes that the Ninja Turtles are real and Rat King (Master Splinter) is finally found, then the following news would be disappointing. Before anyone is scared about a possible radioactive/nuclear Godzilla style accident that may have resulted in this behemoth, mutated rat monster, there’s further disappointment.

The rat turned out to be fake, a Halloween decoration from someone’s haunted house collection. It just somehow got stuck in the underground tunnels due to improper waste management.

The video of this discovery has become viral on Facebook. A man is seen holding a water hopes, washing off the years of filth and sewage gunk off this rat’s body. The rat itself sits between the crew like a giant rat monk sitting hunched over, and the distance is enough to make it look almost realistic. Or at least an incredibly realistic sculpture of a rat.

Witnesses were astonished by both the size and realism of this creature. Others wondered how something this gigantic could ever end up in the underground tunnels in the first place. Some bravely accepted that if they came face to face with rat on an empty street, they would run away quickly in the opposite direction.

A resident named Evelin López finally came forward claiming the giant rat to be her own creation. It was lost to her after some storms, and despite repeated requests to search the drains and sewage, no one came to help.