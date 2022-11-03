WATCH: Giant Runaway Christmas Balls Wreak Havoc on London Streets

In a bizarre incident on the streets of central London, two large silver Christmas baubles, the size of a car, were spotted rolling out of control. Huge Christmas decorations in Tottenham Court Road are seen drifting down the renowned shopping street in a video that was posted on Twitter. Several photos and videos of the same incident, showing the spheres colliding with traffic, were shared online. Reports state that it was first unclear which store had displayed the loose balls.

One of the videos shared on social media shows the balls that were art installations were displaced onto the street due to strong gusts. The video, which was recorded in front of Centre Point, shows the giant ball striking a lamppost and causing it to slough off its sparkly covering. Later, strong winds cause the ball to be propelled into the air. In the footage, vehicles can be seen avoiding the huge balls as they wildly tumble down the street.

The majority of Twitter users who remarked on the large spheres said that they were reminded of the opening sequence in Raiders of the Lost Ark, in which Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones struggled to free himself from a huge boulder.

The video was posted across social media platforms. A user wrote, “The nightmare before Christmas.”

Another user wrote, “Raiders of the Lost Ark, remastered..”

The third user wrote, “This is what happens when you start celebrating Christmas at the start of November.”

“The Christmas decorations knew it was too early,” the fourth expressed.

According to The Telegraph, “It comes as the Met Office issued warnings of strong winds and heavy rain expected to batter parts of the UK as November gets off to a blustery start.”

Prior to this, the weather office had issued yellow wind and rain warnings, indicating that “very windy” weather was forecast to first affect the coastal regions of England before moving inland in some locations, reported The Telegraph.

