WATCH: Giraffe Stops Biker to Sniff His Helmet, Encounter With 'Gentle Giant' Viral on TikTok

Somewhere in the woods of South Africa, a biker had a weirdly cute encounter with a giraffe and people can't seem to get enough of the video of the quirky incident. People are cracking up on the video and finding it wonderful. A user wrote in comments that it must have been "a spectacular experience.” In the viral video, on a forest road, the giraffe is seen approaching a cycling enthusiast. As the curious giraffe reaches closer, the man, who appears to be a little scared, starts to step back very slowly. As soon as the giraffe sniffs the rider’s helmet, he stops. Now, the giraffe lifts its head for a moment and then sniffs the human passerby’s left shoulder, hand and arm. The man, delighted and not scared anymore, slowly moves forward and the giraffe lets him go. The man’s friend, also a biker, is seen quietly giggling while she is photographing the moment. They were on a 2hour-long forest trail.

The viral video was originally shared by an Instagram user Timmy Moser and reposted by earthpix. Sharing the video of his adorable encounter with the curious giraffe, Moser said that he kept backing up because he was shocked to see how big the animal’s knees were. The video was captured by the photographer’s GoPro stick which is invisible in the video. Many users wrote in comments that the man should have petted the giraffe as it was just curious and meant no harm.

On being asked what they would do, some commenters said that they would cry in happiness, while some said they would be scared because the animal could kick. A user summed it up into three words — scary but awesome. Here is how other netizens reacted to the video:

More than 360,000 users have liked the video on Instagram. The video is also viral on TikTok with more than 150k people liking the video.

