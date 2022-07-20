Watch: Girl Dances to Maar Daala Song From Devdas, Her Cow Didn't Like it

An Instagram reel of a girl dancing to the Maar Daala song from the film Devdas has taken the internet by storm. The reel was shared on July 3 and has garnered more than 3 Lakh views. The most amusing part of the reel was the reaction of her cow. The cow kicked her leaving the audience in splits.

On the text of this reel, “Aur Didi, Aa Gya Swaad” was also written. As the reel started, the girl was offering fodder to the cow. After doing this, she started performing the song. A few seconds into her performance, the cow attacked her. The audience formed a beeline in the comment section with a lot of funny reactions.

One wrote that the cow was irritated by the dance moves. Another said that the girl did a great collaboration. A third person referred to the song and wrote, “hahahaha mar he dala”. Some also pointed out the fact that caption was wrong since animal in reel was a cow. Rest commented a lot of laughing emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycho Bihari (@psycho_biharii2)

A similar video went viral in the year 2020 of an owner and her cattle. The only difference was that the earlier video had a buffalo.

Initially, the woman was dancing to a popular song. She then persuaded the buffalo to dance along with her. In an amusing turn of events, the buffalo started dancing happily. The ladies and children gathered there couldn’t hide their laughter.

https://www.facebook.com/EnglishNEWJ/videos/hilarious-video-shows-buffalo-dancing-along-with-the-owner/407205287163873/

A person wrote in the comment section that he belongs to Himachal Pradesh. According to him, these scenes are very common here. He also described that people love their cattle a lot in Himachal Pradesh. Another user wrote hilariously that buffalo should try working in Bollywood. Some users also wrote that Buffalo dances better than many renowned actors. Many fell in love with the understanding shared by the buffalo and her owner. This video has received 12 million views.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.