Watch: Girl Performs African Bomba Dance amid ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protest in Puerto Rico

Protests over the killing of George Floyd have been raging all across the world demanding an end to racism.

During one such protest in Loìza, Puerto Rico, a young girl was spotted dancing to the rhythm of Bomba, the island’s traditional music drum which is rooted in Boricua’s African heritage.

The video clip of the young girl grooving to the beats was shared by a Twitter user named La Taina. Captioning the clip, she wrote, “In Loìza, Puerto Rico they are protesting for Black Lives Matter with bomba, the island's traditional music which is rooted in Boricua’s African heritage”.

The crowd that was present for the protest can be seen cheering for her. So far, the clip has been viewed over three million times.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was choked to death by a white police official after he pinned him down and put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Since his death there have been protests in over 140 cities across the United States demanding justice for him. The police officer has been fired and has been charged with third degree murder.

Meanwhile, a heartwarming video has made its way to the internet in which a group of white people are seen seeking an apology from their black brothers and sisters for the Floyd incident.

During the clip, a man can be heard saying, “Father God we asked for forgiveness from our black brothers and sisters for years and years of racism”.