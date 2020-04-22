Watch: Girl Sets up Mother and Professor for 'Virtual Date' over Zoom Call during Class

As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced people to stay inside the houses with social distancing being the need of the hour, majority of social activities have shifted to online, mostly over video calls.

Schools and colleges across the globe have resorted to Zoom and video calls to have their courses running. Amidst such a situation, a daughter seized an opportunity to set up her single mother with her professor.

According to reports, Aly Oliver, a student at the University of Colorado was on a Zoom call with her "favourite professor" when her mother "accidentally walked in".

Aly recorded the entire clip in a TikTok video where she revealed that her mother was "crushing" on her professor during the quarantine.

"My mom started crushing on my professor during quarantine," she captioned the first clip in the video.

The second clip shows Aly going on to mention, "So I decided to go on his office hours so she could 'accidentally' walk in."

Somewhere Ally's mother was also seen practising on how she will crash in the video call!

The third video shows Aly already providing some background information to her professor about her parents being divorced and hinting that her mother is single. That sort of, we guess, makes the job quite easy as her mother smoothly crashes in and then the two are seen chatting for some time.

As per reports, later Ally had plans to delete the video as things started getting 'awkward' between the partners after it went viral.