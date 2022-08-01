Watch: Girl Throws Rice in Air to Produce Breathtakingly Beautiful 3D Artwork

Needless to say, social media plays a crucial role in bringing hidden talent into the limelight, and it is not limited to any international boundaries. Time and again, the internet has brought forth some or other mesmerising posts of artwork, which make a lot of buzz on the internet and go viral overnight.

While we were trying to digest the impressive digital artwork with infinite zoom-ins, social media has once again stunned us all with the latest rice art by a girl. Recently, the internet has brought forth an unusual artwork by a young girl, who used rice to draw much-loved cartoon characters SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star.



In the now-viral video, the girl can be seen standing on a chair, holding a board in her hand. And then, at the same time, she jumps from the chair and throws the coloured rice up in the air, which creates a 3D character in front of the camera. The video opens firstly showing SpongeBob SquarePants in the air and then it shows Pattrick Star. Honestly, it is a one-shot artwork because once you throw the coloured rice in the air, it comes down scattering. The video was tweeted by a Turkish woman Figen on July 30, who wrote in the caption, “This is great!”



However, originally the video was posted two years ago on Reddit by the account name farrukhsshah, who wrote, “This exquisite rice art.” After taking the internet by storm, the young girl appeared on singer Kelly Clarkson’s chat show called The Kelly Clarkson Show. And it was revealed that her name is Maria Monson, and she belongs to Minnesota, United States. In addition, to get these mind-blowing results, Monson goes through a 2-hour-long process of dying and arranging the rice. Well, Monson is not the only rice artist.

TikTok Lawrence Ferguson, who is well known as The Rice Artist, has given many viral videos to the netizens. Earlier, in a conversation with ABC Network, Lawrence revealed that he started the rice art because he was bored in the lockdown. He revealed that he used normal rice, dyed in food colouring and vinegar.

