WATCH: Girl Tricks Parents into Reading Her Acceptance Letter to Prestigious Optometry School

What could be more special than breaking the news about one’s achievement to their parents? To prove this right, a Twitter user named Gurjiv Kaur from California broke the news of her acceptance letter to a prestigious college in a live video and her parents' reaction is worth watching. The video that has been winning over the internet shows the girl tricking her parents to read her acceptance letter to an optometry school. In the clip, she can be seen handing them the letter and asking them to read a ‘tongue twister’.

However, it was a confirmation letter that she had aced her interview. As soon as they read the letter, they can be seen exclaiming in joy as well as disbelief at the same time. Her father exclaimed, “Oh my god, this is incredible,” as he said, “let me read this." The parents seem to be super happy as they read that their daughter has been selected to Rosenberg School of Optometry at the University of The Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas.

Sharing the clip, the girl wrote that she told her parents that they were making a video for extra credit, but what they actually read was her first acceptance into optometry school.

so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school pic.twitter.com/zjTbcWnuXn— gurjiv, (@jeeeverz) May 19, 2021

The video has been winning hearts on the internet. It has garnered over 9 million views and tons of comments including one from the university as well. Netizens have showered the tweet with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

Talking about the overwhelming reaction on her video, Kaur told TODAY that she never anticipated her special moment would go viral. “I definitely did not expect it to go that big,” she is quoted by the portal as saying.

Meanwhile, the UIW President Dr Thomas M. Evans is also delighted to see such a wonderful reaction and said, “When we admit students to our programs, we hopefor reactions just like this."

