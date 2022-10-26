Watch: Girl’s Amazing Martial Art Performance Leaves Internet Amazed

Martial arts and Karate are forms of combat that are generally associated with men. Although these self-defence tactics have slowly become the norm for women as well; there are still only a handful of female performers. As is evident, martial arts is not for the faint-hearted. It requires you to build tremendous strength within your body and learn the skills with the utmost perfection. However, this female martial artist named Jesse Jane McParland is slowly breaking the stigma around the female stereotype.

Recently, an old video of Jesse, who is now 16 years old has surfaced on social media which shows why the woman is hailed as one of the best martial artists in the world. The now-viral clip has been uploaded on Twitter by an account named Not Weary. “Absolutely Ledge. The ending…” reads the caption. Take a look at the unmissable video:

The video opens with little Jesse walking with confidence in a hallway, ready to perform the seemingly dangerous feat. She greets the onlookers in a typical Japanese martial arts fashion. But, it was her fiery expressions and stiff stance that stole the limelight, especially for a kid her age.

Moments later, the then-young Jesse can be seen taking her position and performing a splendid, choreographed sword fighting act. She does some unbelievable backflips, and cartwheels, swinging the razor-sharp sword in her hands in different positions, without an ounce of fear in her eyes. Jesse’s on-fleek and swift moves along with her graceful fighting tactics are an absolute visual feast. The amazing video concludes with the crowd cheering and hollering for the brave kiddo.

Social media users can’t seem to stop praising little Jesse and the Twitter comment section overflowing with enthusiastic reactions is proof. “Thank you for identifying this fearsome athlete,” exclaimed one user. “Is she free on October 28? We need a new Prime Minister,” noted a second impressed user. “Brilliant, well-executed display, wonderful control, the perfect expression of aggression, bravo young lady,” lauded another.

Thank you for identifying this fearsome athlete! — BleuZ00m (@BleuZ00m) October 22, 2022

Is she free Oct 28th? We need a new Prime Minister. — Michele Wheeler (@MicheleLWheeler) October 21, 2022

Brilliant, well executed display, wonderful control, perfect expression of aggression, bravo young lady 👍👏👏👏 — Eric Cartwright (@EricCartwright9) October 21, 2022

So far, the video has amassed over 9.8 million views on Twitter and received more than 151.7k likes.

According to The Indian Express, Jesse Jane McParland rose to fame at the age of 9 after she appeared on the talent hunt show, Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. Later she was also a part of many championships and television shows like X-Factor and Ellen De Genres Show. She also acted in the movie The Martial Arts Kid.

