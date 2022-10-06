Watch: Girl's Introduction of her Grandfather is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

The bond between grandparents and their grandchildren is extremely adorable. From advice, expensive gifts and unconditional love, there is so much that makes this relationship the sweetest. An Instagram reel, which went viral recently, shows a glimpse of this lovely relationship. In this video, a girl named Mahika, is introducing her grandfather. What’s even more charming is how Mahika nudges her grandfather to say that she is her granddaughter.

Mahika has shared this reel on her Instagram account @themikudhasu01. The reel received a lot of adorable reactions from viewers. A user wrote, “May he live 100 years and more️”. Another user was reminded of her grandfather after watching the reel. A third fan wrote that it was the cutest thing on Instagram now. A user commented that the little girl should have kissed her grandfather and Mahika thanked the user for reminding her.

This reel was shared on September 10 and garnered more than 18 Million views.



A similar reel went viral some time ago, showing the tender bond between a great-grandfather and her great-granddaughter. The caption said that there was an age gap of 97 years between them. The reel shows how the great-grandfather was left amused by the lovely gestures of the little kid. The most soothing part of this reel was the old man kissing the girl on her forehead.

An Instagram user commented, ”So this is what love looks like”. Another said that this was undoubtedly one of the best experiences in life.



This reel was shared on August 16 and crossed more than 2 Million views.

