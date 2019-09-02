Watch: Girl's Prank to Scare Sister Goes Astray as Pet Dog Freaks Out Instead

As youngsters we have all tried to prank or scare our siblings at one point or another. However, a young girls' attempt at scaring her sister ended with in the most unfortunate matter as her pet pooch got 'traumatised' instead.

Meghan Judge from Glasgow, Scotland, took to Twitter to share a video of how she failed to pull off the prank, leaving the microblogging site in splits.

In the clip, shared by Judge, her sister is seen sleeping on the couch covered in a blanket when she approaches to scare her. But as she yells, it is her dog Holly who jolts up from sleep frightened, while her sister keeps on sleeping nonchalantly.

Taking to Twitter, Megan posted the video, writing that while she was trying to give her sister a fright, she "forgot holly was there."

tried to give my sister a fright n forgot holly was there howling pic.twitter.com/yiJ4LkIMdM — megan judge (@meganjudge_) August 29, 2019

The 10-second clip that has been viewed over 746K times, has left netizens in splits on seeing the startling reaction of the pet poodle. In the video, Judge is then seen apologising to the scared mutt and patting him on the back.

Soon after the video was posted, a number of people took to Twitter to share their views with many writing that the move was ‘brilliant’ and some writing that they “Can’t stop watching this.”

Here’s what they wrote:

Naw this is fucking brilliant hahahahaha — Kimboslice (@Xkimgallacher) August 29, 2019

Omg am fuckin howlin hahahahahaha — Aidan (@aidanmarmion) August 29, 2019

the way her head just pops up — lauren (@laurenpyrahx) August 29, 2019

Hahaha I wanna thank you cos i never usually laugh this hard at videos fair play — Jenksssss (@flapzillaa) August 29, 2019

I’ve watched this to many times now, and it’s hysterical every damn time. — jessica sinclair (@JessGrimm_) August 30, 2019

My own dog got a fright after me watching this! — _Isabel_ (@PrivateAle) August 30, 2019

