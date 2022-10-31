Watch: Girl's Priceless Reaction To Hearing For The First Time Is Viral

Humans are composed of essentially five senses — touch, sight, smell, taste, and hearing. If one among the five is disrupted, the balance of the body goes into disarray. Take, for example, when you get a clogged nose due to a cold, your sense of smell disappears. Although it does not cause any harm, the loss of smell might constantly bother you, making you feel uncomfortable. A person, who is deaf, also faces a similar problem. Only people who have such impairments know how it feels to regain the power of the senses.

A Kenyan girl, who got her hearing back, with the help of a hearing aid is happy beyond measure. An Instagram page named Good News Movement has uploaded the video on the photo-sharing application. The girl’s priceless reaction has moved the Internet to tears.

The caption of the post informs users that the name of the girl is Nestayha. She is 7 years old and belongs to the Kenyan town of Wajir. The poor child lost her hearing when she was young, due to the rupture of her eardrums. “REGAINS HER HEARING: Nestayha, a 7-year-old girl from Wajir, Kenya lost her hearing when she was young as a result of a sickness that caused her eardrums to rupture. She hadn’t been able to hear until this moment,” read the caption.

The now-viral clip opens with little Nestayha sitting on a chair as a man adjusts the hearing aid on her ear. Once the device is set up, the man claps his hands to check whether the girl is able to hear or not. Soon, Nestayha turns around, looking at the source of the sound that has come from the man, establishing the fact that she has regained her sense of hearing.

From Nestayha’s happy yet surprised expressions, it appears that she is unable to believe her ears. The girl gets overwhelmed upon realising that she will finally be able to listen to all the sounds and noises around her and breaks into tears, covering her face with her hands. Seeing Nestayha cry, a woman rushes to embrace her.

The video has touched a chord with social media users, who seemed to empathise with the little girl and her newfound joy. “Bless this child and everyone involved in helping,” prayed one user. “So beautiful! I wish her all the happiness in the world,” wished another. “Oh man… the things we take for granted. What a sweetheart!!” exclaimed the third individual.

Since being shared, the heart-touching video has grabbed over 1.6 million views and received over 111k likes on Instagram. The Internet is filled with these types of hidden treasures that fill your heart with glee. Earlier, another video showing an overjoyed 1-year-old after hearing his mother’s voice for the first time also attained plenty of attention from the cyberspace population. Check the video here:

