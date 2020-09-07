Watch: Goat Enters Police Patrol Car and Eats Paperwork, Video is Leaving the Internet in Splits

Cops often come across unexpected situations in the line of their duty. A bizarre incident happened with a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia while she was on duty.

According to a Facebook post by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy had gone to a residence to serve some civil papers. When she returned, she found that a goat had got into her car and was eating all her important paperwork.

“The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle's door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

A video of the incident shows the cop trying to retrieve papers from the goat but it was not leaving them to go. During her attempt to shoo away the goat, two dogs also come near her.

The Facebook post has gone viral as it has garnered more than 4K likes and 3.9K shares. It left netizens in splits. Hundreds of users have commented on the post.

A person, cracking a joke, said, “I need one of those goats if I ever get papers served to me.” Another user wrote that the goat just wanted papers.

One netizen said that his warrant was eaten by a goat, while the other added that it’s the best thing she had seen in the day.

A user said that now the deputy would always keep the door of her car shut.

In June, a video surfaced on social media, showing a goat jumping on to the back of a buffalo to reach the leaves which were at a height from the ground.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen said, “That's a smart goat.”

That's a smart goat 😁🎞️ Shared. pic.twitter.com/gy3Do1ugOt — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 25, 2020

The goat showed cleverness by using the buffalo as a ladder to munch on tree leaves.