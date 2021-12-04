WATCH: Goat Snatches Govt Papers From UP Block Office, Gets Chased by Official

If you have seen the popular series Panchayat, you might have an idea of what a usual day at a rural government office is like. A viral video from a suburban block office in Kanpur has further revealed what can happen at a government office. In an unusual incident, a goat that entered the Chaubepur block office premises got hold of a few papers. Seeing this, a staffer at the office gave the goat a chase to retrieve the documents. A video of the incident is going viral in which the staffer is unable to get hold of the goat. In the viral video that was shared on Twitter by popular comedian Rajeev Nigam, a goat can be seen holding a few papers in its mouth. Seeing this, a man – a staff member as per the tweet caption – rushes to chase the goat in order to retrieve the papers. Conscious of the incident being filmed, the man slows down for a bit and the goat scores a lead, making him run to another corner of the office. The 22-second-long video ends before the chase comes to a conclusion and the goat seems to get away with the papers.

कानपुर भी गज़बे है भाई.. एक बकरी सरकारी कार्यालय से पेपर चबा के भाग रही है और कर्मचारी पीछा कर रहे है pic.twitter.com/ql6Yt0D3aE— Rajeev Nigam (@apnarajeevnigam) December 1, 2021

After the viral video attracted enough attention with many raising concerns over the safety of the official documents, the Block Development Officer of the Chaubepur block gave a statement to ANI clarifying that the documents were actually “scrap papers” and the goat picked them up from the canteen of the office.

Kanpur: On a viral video of a goat running away with some papers in its mouth, that many believed were official documents of Chaubepur block office, BDO Manulal Yadav yesterday said, "The goat ran away with scrap papers from a canteen near the office, not the official documents." pic.twitter.com/xZAAwcEfQ4— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2021

Reacting to the viral video that has been viewed by over 53,000 times, many netizens posted witty remarks. A user wrote in Hindi, “This is why the government cannot find data in any matter.”

इसीलिए किसी भी मामले का सरकार को कोई डाटा नहीं मिलता। 😜— Anil Kumar (@AnilKumar0307) December 2, 2021

Another user wondered what happened in the end, to which one quipped, “The goat ate the papers and the staff member ate the goat. Account settled.”

Are ye batao mehraj akhri me oska hua kya?? Kagaz mila ya wo bhi bolega CAA waaps lo😂— Shadab Khan (@ShadabK00875656) December 1, 2021

कागज बकरी खा गई बाद मे कर्मचारी बकरी को खा गया बोला हिसाब बराबर 😃😃— Rajnikant Shukla (@Rajnika61147781) December 1, 2021

A user connected the funny incident with the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test question paper leak, “the goat is from UP, it has run away with TET’s question paper.”

ये उत्तर प्रदेश की बकरी है tet का पेपर लेकर भाग गई है।— 🏅 पंडित जी ✍️ (@Shrikri60807383) December 2, 2021

What do you think of the video?

