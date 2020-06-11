Watch: Golden Retriever Goes Shopping for Light as It is Scared to Sleep in the Dark

A video captured a fluffy doggo from Florida, who has a hard time sleeping especially when it’s dark. The recording is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the adorable animal who wears hats.

The pet parent has to put Lil’ Kev to sleep always so the former decided to take the delightful creature on an adventure.

The golden retriever is seen in a supermarket and starts picking for nightlights for himself. Apparently, the pooch couldn’t decide as he found a few too bright and others rather big. Finally, he picks a unicorn night light from the two he shortlisted. The reason being it matches aptly with Kevin’s hat.

He seems a little nervous and apprehensive initially to go to sleep. However, the colourful night light puts him to sleep just right and he is no more scared.

The clip, shared on June 1, has been viewed more than 5 lakh times and brought smiles to viewers.

Several users of the photo-sharing platform said the cute dog is too cute to be real. Some took to the comments and told the beautiful boy to enjoy his peaceful sleep.

One user wrote, "You need to read him a bedtime story every night!" "Kevin you and your nightlight are magical!,” expressed a second.

A third added, "I am of the opinion that no matter how old they are, golden retrievers will always be babies" Someone proclaimed, “A unicorn night light. my heart can’t handle this cuteness”



