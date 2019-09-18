Watch: Golden Retriever Playing with Its Stuffed Toy is Winning Hearts

An adorable and uber cute video of a dog playing with its stuffed toy - a puppy, has gone viral on social media. The 10 seconds video shared on Twitter by Humor And Animals shows the golden retriever holding up its toy in the air like a baby and then tossing it around to play with it.

Notably, according to Wag, some dogs like Golden Retrievers and Labradors are genetically predisposed to like stuffed toys more than others because they fall into a group that had predecessors who were used for hunting and carrying ducks. This would explain why they usually like carrying the soft stuffed toys around and don't tend to destroy them.

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered over 3.19 million views. It has received more than 2 lakh likes and has been re-tweeted over 48,000 times.

he loves his puppy so much(aarun_evolution IG) pic.twitter.com/9gpsfnOFiq — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 16, 2019

Twitterati are going all 'aww' seeing the dog play with its toy. Many users also shared videos of their pets playing with toys. Here's how they reacted to the video:

Picked up this rescue last week. Tough life in a puppy mill but this morning she played for the first time, also with a plush puppy. Life is good! pic.twitter.com/EhYv8KVHqi — jon stillman (@JonStilts) September 16, 2019

The difference between us & them: we admire at close-up, long shot, slow & steady. Unlike someone who grabs & clings without even taking a moment to admire their bestie... #justsayin' pic.twitter.com/7gElIg3wRE — (@DogStateOfMind) September 16, 2019

My puppy loved her duck. pic.twitter.com/7eku5rwH5S — Wayne Miller (@Rondos81) September 16, 2019

Buddy is his best pal! pic.twitter.com/srYm3ROVu1 — KPiddie (@kpiddie) September 16, 2019

This golden retriever loved his Perry the Platypus! pic.twitter.com/Z0VQm76F7a — Chile Dog (@TheRealChileDog) September 16, 2019

Awww awww, thank you ❤️ — Claudia_Rose (@Claudia__83) September 16, 2019

Literally the same toy pic.twitter.com/8W0MyQYtrH — James "Void" (@voidcs_) September 18, 2019

On Instagram, a golden retriever named Sadie and its stuff toy, named Bestie, have a huge fan following. Sadie and Bestie page on the photosharing app named look_its_sadie has over 89,000 followers. In 2017, a video of Sadie getting 'jealous' of its toy Bestie had gone viral on social media.

Last month, a video of a dog named Gae, by locals, faked an injury to catch the attention of people and get snacks from them had gone viral on social media. The video showed Gae dragging his left hind leg along the ground to show that it was broken. However, when a man stopped by to check, the canine got up to walk completely fine.

Ahahaha, clever dog! Canny street mutt fakes a broken leg to get attention and food from passers-by in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/4NzMP8hido — Mad eagle (@notavulture) August 28, 2019

