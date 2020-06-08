WATCH: Golden Retriever's Reaction on Discovering Backyard Pool in Summer is All of Us

A video captured a fluffy doggo, excited beyond measure when he dipped his paws in a pool for the first time.

The recording is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the adventures of the adorable goofball.

The three-year-old mutt is seen brimming with emotion on seeing a paddling pool being filled up for him in the garden.

Considering the rising temperature in their Dallas home in Texas, the US at-present, pooch’s dance of joy is reasonable.

Looks like the golden retriever is warming-up before he dives for a fun splash in the cold water. Cooper could also be taking some breather moments as he awaits the pool to completely fill-up and is ready to jump right in.

The clip, shared on May 10, has been viewed more than 2 lakh times and brought a ton of smiles to viewers.

Several users of the photo-sharing platform said the cute dog melted their hearts and got them tears of joy.

Some, who were looking for a paddling pool for their pets, took to the comments to ask where they could get their hands on one.

One user wrote, "I love that pool Cooper. It’s a great thing to go in and then have zoomies after with. I would too with you!" "Aww you are the cutest fluff I've ever seen, "expressed a second.

A third added, "This made me cry in joyful tears! Look at his fluffy coat!"

