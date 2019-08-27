Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WATCH: Golfer Continues Game As Alligator Casually Strolls Across Course

"There was a bit of a worry, but it seemed like he was doing his own thing so I let him go.,"

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
WATCH: Golfer Continues Game As Alligator Casually Strolls Across Course
Image Credits: Instagram.
Alligators seem to have developed a knack for emerging out of strange of places in Florida.

From basking in people's porches to swimming in their private pools, the alligators make for some very unwelcome guests at family homes around the year.

In fact, they have become so prevalent across the state that residents do not even seemed fazed by them anymore.

A video has now gone viral showing how a golfer concentrating on his game remains unfazed even as a huge alligator strolls casually by on the golf course.

The video was shared by professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty, who took to his Instagram account and posted that golfing in Florida is "just different"

Golfing in Florida is just different... 🐊

A post shared by Steel Lafferty (@steellafferty) on

According to a report published in Fox News, Lafferty was playing golf at the ChampionsGate Country Club in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon when he had the unexpected visitor cross his path.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over ninety thousand views and hundreds of comments.

One person wrote, "You’re out of ur mind," while another humorously posted, "This is the content the PGA has been missing!" A third person simply wrote, "Can’t decide if that’s savage or stupid."

Speaking to CNN, Lafferty said he was not too worried since being a professional wakeboarder he is always in water and have been around alligators all his life.

"There was a bit of a worry, but it seemed like he was doing his own thing so I let him go," he added.

