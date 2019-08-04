Watch: Goofy Bird Went Nuts After Finding Out Golf Balls 'Bounce' on Concrete

Everyday, humans catch birds and animals on tape doing some really weird things. And usually, these end up on the internet to become viral for a few days. Today is no different and a video of a bird going nuts with a golf ball is the recent to make the cut.

In a video posted on Twitter by popular parody account 'Jesus Chrysler', the video is captioned, "This bird just discovered that golf balls bounce on concrete and he's loving it".

And surely, the video captured a bird that was actually seemed to be having the time of its with a bouncy gold ball.

Though Chrysler doesn't provide too many details about the clip, it appears to have been shot at a golf course.

This bird just discovered that golf balls bounce on concrete and he’s absolutely loving it. pic.twitter.com/rXQVgWZXu7 — Jesus Chrysler (@JesusChrysler15) August 2, 2019

In the 15-seconds-long clip, the bird kicked and dropped the ball from its beak several times, only to get totally psyched every time it bounced back. The big bird can be seen flapping its wings in excitement as it played with the ball.

The video has invoked quite the reaction from Netizens, many of whom found the video oddly relatable. Yet others came up with explanations for the bird's goofy behavior. Netizens pointed out that the bird probably thought the golf ball was an egg and was trying to crack it open to eat.

It's how the bird breaks open eggs to eat. — Cindy B (@CindyHess65) August 2, 2019

Semi-interesting side story: A friend's kids go to school in a sea-side town. The school had to be closed for repairs because the roof was damaged from seagulls repeatedly dropping clams on it. — MajorDomoBillyBojangles (@therealjdog17) August 2, 2019

You've ruined this cute animal! haha — Lotty Earns (@lottyburns) August 2, 2019

Nope. Just made it metal. pic.twitter.com/ymo1cZRmtU — Kyle Jahner (PLAY GLORIA) (@kylejahner) August 3, 2019

That bird's hilarious! Is anyone else old enough to remember those birds that tipped up and down in the glass of water? — Sandra Fandazz (@twhlvrldy) August 2, 2019

omigod I love this... thank you! — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) August 2, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.