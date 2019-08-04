Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Goofy Bird Went Nuts After Finding Out Golf Balls 'Bounce' on Concrete

Many, however, pointed out that the bird probably thought the balls were eggs and was trying to crack them open to eat.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Watch: Goofy Bird Went Nuts After Finding Out Golf Balls 'Bounce' on Concrete
Image credit: Twitter
Everyday, humans catch birds and animals on tape doing some really weird things. And usually, these end up on the internet to become viral for a few days. Today is no different and a video of a bird going nuts with a golf ball is the recent to make the cut.

In a video posted on Twitter by popular parody account 'Jesus Chrysler', the video is captioned, "This bird just discovered that golf balls bounce on concrete and he's loving it".

And surely, the video captured a bird that was actually seemed to be having the time of its with a bouncy gold ball.

Though Chrysler doesn't provide too many details about the clip, it appears to have been shot at a golf course.

In the 15-seconds-long clip, the bird kicked and dropped the ball from its beak several times, only to get totally psyched every time it bounced back. The big bird can be seen flapping its wings in excitement as it played with the ball.

The video has invoked quite the reaction from Netizens, many of whom found the video oddly relatable. Yet others came up with explanations for the bird's goofy behavior. Netizens pointed out that the bird probably thought the golf ball was an egg and was trying to crack it open to eat.

