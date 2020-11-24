Watch: Gorilla in Australian Zoo Tends to Injured Bird, Tries to Help it Fly

A heart-warming video from a zoo in New South Wales, Australia is touching hearts. In the footage recorded on November 10, 2020, we can see a gorilla tending to an injured bird lying on the ground. The video is a little over one minute and we can see the gorilla walking towards the injured bird. He then sits down and starts to rub the back of the bird, but it is visible that the bird is reluctant to the touch.

The animal then starts pushing the bird a little forward, probably expecting it to fly with the push. The bird cannot move, perhaps because of the injury. We then see the gorilla abandoning this bird and moving away after trying to help it for around one minute.

In the background, we can hear two women talking to each other while recording the scene.

In the comments section of the heartening video, a person named Rob commented on the YouTube video and said, “There are tons of examples of empathy and altruism throughout the animal kingdom, especially in social species.”

Referring to the kind gorilla, one person said that people don’t understand these creatures and suggested everyone to watch the documentaries on mountain gorillas. Another user named Nick was concerned about the bird and said that he wanted to know if anyone helped the little creature or not.

A commenter named Andrew Clancy pointed towards the kindness and empathy in the animals and said, “They’re kind to animals, even when other animals have imprisoned them.” Angela Baker, who watched the video on YouTube, asked why the zookeeper was not called to help the injured bird.

The zoo in New South Wales, where this incident happened, is not known. The state has some of the most famous Australian zoos like Taronga Zoo, Mogo Wildlife Park and Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

Animals such as elephants, antelopes and giraffes reside in these zoos.