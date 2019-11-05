Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Gorilla Uses Sign Language to Communicate with Visitors, Sends out Important Message

In the video, one can see the mammal using his hand gestures and movements to interact with visitors. The gorilla can be seen signaling them not to give food.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Gorilla Uses Sign Language to Communicate with Visitors, Sends out Important Message
(YouTube)

Gorillas can be really smart, so smart that a video of a gorilla communicating to humans using sign language is making rounds on the internet.

The video, originally shared in 2013, has surfaced in the internet again. The friendly gorilla gives an important message to the visitors at the Miami zoo.

In the video, one can see the mammal using his hand gestures and movements to interact with visitors. The gorilla can be seen signaling them not to give food.

CGTN shared the video on their micro-blogging site and wrote, "Lowland gorilla at Miami zoo uses sign language to tell someone that he's not allowed to be fed by visitors."

Twitter is all praises about the animal’s intelligence. The video has been viewed over a million times and has been liked over 4 thousand times.

Hailing the ape for its intelligence, a user wrote, “Wow what a clever lad... bless him. Gorillas and Orangutans are more intelligent than us humans. This gets me right in my heart... wow.”

One user called him “So smart,”

“They are clearly intelligent, may even evolve into human intelligence if given the right environment,” commented a third user.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram