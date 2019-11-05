Watch: Gorilla Uses Sign Language to Communicate with Visitors, Sends out Important Message

Gorillas can be really smart, so smart that a video of a gorilla communicating to humans using sign language is making rounds on the internet.

The video, originally shared in 2013, has surfaced in the internet again. The friendly gorilla gives an important message to the visitors at the Miami zoo.

In the video, one can see the mammal using his hand gestures and movements to interact with visitors. The gorilla can be seen signaling them not to give food.

CGTN shared the video on their micro-blogging site and wrote, "Lowland gorilla at Miami zoo uses sign language to tell someone that he's not allowed to be fed by visitors."

Twitter is all praises about the animal’s intelligence. The video has been viewed over a million times and has been liked over 4 thousand times.

Hailing the ape for its intelligence, a user wrote, “Wow what a clever lad... bless him. Gorillas and Orangutans are more intelligent than us humans. This gets me right in my heart... wow.”

One user called him “So smart,”

“They are clearly intelligent, may even evolve into human intelligence if given the right environment,” commented a third user.

