WATCH: Gorillas Ape Humans as They Avoid Rainfall at Zoo in a Hilarious Video

It’s not just humans who don’t like getting drenched.A group of gorillas made their revulsion with rains quite apparent as they tried to avoid a downpour at a South Carolina zoo.Zookeepers were taken by surprise as they saw the primates behaving just like humans as it poured down at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia on May 3.A video, which has since gone viral, shows four adult western lowland gorillas trying to stay dry by huddling under an overhang in their enclosure whilst making some hilarious expressions.As one of them makes an escape from the rain, others including two female gorillas clutching their babies follow suit, each making a human-like face to express their disgust for the rain.“Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains,” zookeeper Brooke Hunsinger captioned the video on Facebook.Amused onlookers are seen observing the gorillas as they leave the area one by one.'Gorillas don't like getting caught in the rain either... Our keepers spotted the family troop as they were heading inside to avoid last Friday's downpour,' the zoo wrote on its Facebook page on May 8.Zookeepers said they 'can sure see why' the video has been viewed more than 7.5 million times, seeing as the gorillas' 'expressions are so relatable' to humans not liking the rain, according to a Daily Mail report.The video was initially shared by mammal keeper, Brooke Hunsinger, who wrote in the caption: 'Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains.' It has since been viewed over 8 million times.