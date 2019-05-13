English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH: Gorillas Ape Humans as They Avoid Rainfall at Zoo in a Hilarious Video
A group of gorillas made their revulsion with rains quite apparent as they tried to avoid a downpour at a South Carolina zoo.
Screenshot from video posted by Brooke Hunsinger / Facebook.
Loading...
It’s not just humans who don’t like getting drenched.
A group of gorillas made their revulsion with rains quite apparent as they tried to avoid a downpour at a South Carolina zoo.
Zookeepers were taken by surprise as they saw the primates behaving just like humans as it poured down at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia on May 3.
A video, which has since gone viral, shows four adult western lowland gorillas trying to stay dry by huddling under an overhang in their enclosure whilst making some hilarious expressions.
As one of them makes an escape from the rain, others including two female gorillas clutching their babies follow suit, each making a human-like face to express their disgust for the rain.
“Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains,” zookeeper Brooke Hunsinger captioned the video on Facebook.
Amused onlookers are seen observing the gorillas as they leave the area one by one.
'Gorillas don't like getting caught in the rain either... Our keepers spotted the family troop as they were heading inside to avoid last Friday's downpour,' the zoo wrote on its Facebook page on May 8.
Zookeepers said they 'can sure see why' the video has been viewed more than 7.5 million times, seeing as the gorillas' 'expressions are so relatable' to humans not liking the rain, according to a Daily Mail report.
The video was initially shared by mammal keeper, Brooke Hunsinger, who wrote in the caption: 'Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains.' It has since been viewed over 8 million times.
A group of gorillas made their revulsion with rains quite apparent as they tried to avoid a downpour at a South Carolina zoo.
Zookeepers were taken by surprise as they saw the primates behaving just like humans as it poured down at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia on May 3.
A video, which has since gone viral, shows four adult western lowland gorillas trying to stay dry by huddling under an overhang in their enclosure whilst making some hilarious expressions.
As one of them makes an escape from the rain, others including two female gorillas clutching their babies follow suit, each making a human-like face to express their disgust for the rain.
“Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains,” zookeeper Brooke Hunsinger captioned the video on Facebook.
Amused onlookers are seen observing the gorillas as they leave the area one by one.
'Gorillas don't like getting caught in the rain either... Our keepers spotted the family troop as they were heading inside to avoid last Friday's downpour,' the zoo wrote on its Facebook page on May 8.
Zookeepers said they 'can sure see why' the video has been viewed more than 7.5 million times, seeing as the gorillas' 'expressions are so relatable' to humans not liking the rain, according to a Daily Mail report.
The video was initially shared by mammal keeper, Brooke Hunsinger, who wrote in the caption: 'Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains.' It has since been viewed over 8 million times.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
- Indian Army Conquers Karakoram Pass at 18700 Ft on Royal Enfield Himalayan – Watch Video
- This is How Kiara Advani Countered Trolls Over Botox Rumours
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
- Salah Shares Golden Boot with Mane, Aubameyang: All Premier League Season Awards
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results