Watch Grammy-Winning Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Throw A Surprise Gig At Mumbai's Marine Drive
Grammy-winning cellist, Yo-Yo Ma, threw an impromptu gig on Marine drive, for all unsuspecting people present there.
Image Credits: Instagram.com/uhhman
If you walk along Marine Drive on a random evening, you are likely to find some musicians, strumming their guitars softly. The chances of that musician being a Grammy award-winning artist are usually unlikely.
However, on Tuesday evening, the cellist putting on an impromptu show at Marine drive was a Grammy award-winning cellist - Yo-Yo Ma.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the Chinese-American cellist quietly walked onto the promenade with his cello, right before sundown, sat down on the wall that separates the sea from the city and started playing Bach’s Cello Suite No 1.
A by-stander who took a video, shows Ma smiling while playing the symphony, while his unsuspecting audience stands around listening.
Ma played for about 20 minutes, entertaining Marine driver regulars, and after his impromptu gig, took a bow and left.
But Marine Drive isn't really the place you'd expect to see a Grammy-winning artist. This is the usual setting Ma would be playing at.
For the people who witnessed him live, they are overjoyed, while others are wishing they could have been there so they wouldn't have missed out!
