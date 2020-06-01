Watch: Grandma Dresses up in Unicorn Suit to Hug Kids after Nearly 70 Days

The novel coronavirus has changed the way of life for a lot of people. In a heartwarming incident, a grandmother wore an unicorn costume as a protective gear, in order to meet her grandchildren.

As can be seen in the clip, Maureen Sweeney is wearing a pink coloured costume that includes the horn, rainbow tail and fins.

Maureen had not been able to meet her grandsons for nearly 70 days due to the threat of COVID-19.

Her four and seven years old grandsons, namely Ryan and Lincoln, came running towards her once they heard her voice through the costume. The trio can be seen sharing a heartening hug and the little boys look overjoyed.

The grandmother, who came up with this innovative idea, intends to disinfect the suit so that she can meet her other grandchildren as well.

Meanwhile, in a recent incident in the past, a 10-year-old girl had come up with something called a hug curtain so that she could hug her grandparents. The California-based little girl had basically taken a shower curtain and had put in a way that sealed the doorway. She had made arm slots in the curtain for hugging.

In another incident, a man had worn a dinosaur costume to step out of the house. But, he was later held by the police for violating the quarantine rules.



