Watch: Grandma Steps in Front of Cops with Guns to Protect Grandson, Video Causes Outrage

The incident occurred on May 16 in Texas | Image credit: Twitter

Videos of the incident have gone viral on Twitter, especially after the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd who was caught on tape choking under a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a grandmother jumped in front of policemen with a gun in order to protect her 21-year-old grandson Tye Anders.

A video of the dramatic incident was shared by police in Midland, Texas in the United States.

The incident occurred on May 16 after Midland police tried to arrest Anders when he jumped a stop sign. In the bodycam footage released by cops, police can be seen chasing Anders to his driveway and giving him instructions to peacefully exit the vehicle.

Anders can later be seen standing unarmed on his lawn with his hands in the air and then kneeling on the ground as a cop points a gun at him from inside his car.

As per the officers, who had called for backup, Anders had refused to exit his car for six minutes before finally stepping out. The cops also said that they asked Anders walk toward them in order to be detained for the traffic violation.

While the dramatic incident unfolded, Anders' elderly grandmother stepped out of the house to intervene in the situation. As the police converged on Anders to handcuff him, the elderly woman who was walking with the help of a walking stick, seems to topple over. It is unclear from the footage why she fell, though police claim the woman lost her balance and fell.

As per a video on CNN, Anders was eventually arrested and charged with evading arrest.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on Twitter with many outraging against what many termed "harassment" by police, especially against the elderly woman. many accused the cops of "assaulting" the elderly woman.

News of the incident went viral especially after the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd who was caught on tape choking under a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The incident has outraged locals, many of whom have been clashing with police in order to protest against the killing.


