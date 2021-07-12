Watch: Grandma Tears Up in Joy as She is Gifted Barbie Doll By Granddaughter

A relationship between a grandma and her granddaughter is nothing short of pure. While our grandparents love to spoil us with gifts, sometimes it is also the other way around. This relationship is put in the limelight in this video on twitter, where a little girl gifts her granddaughter something she always wanted.

The innocence and love in this video has gained much attention from twitter users, with people sharing similar experiences and showing their affection to this relationship.

“BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE (Brazil) Dona Carmoza is surprised with a Barbie doll from her granddaughter. She’d wanted a Barbie her whole life,” read the caption to the Twitter video. The happiness can be heard in the voice of the grandma as she is so excited to open the gift.

Her excitement only increases as she is opening the gift to find her childhood packed in a box.

BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE ❤️(Brazil) Dona Carmoza is surprised with a Barbie doll from her granddaughter…she'd wanted a Barbie her whole life. pic.twitter.com/MS6Kotbth3— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) July 11, 2021

The video now has over 7 thousand views, and the numbers keep on increasing since the video was released earlier today. The comments are filled with heartfelt movements of similar relationships.

“It reminds me of when I presented one of my handmade teddy bears to a coworker. She’d never had a teddy bear in her life,” a Twitter user remarked. Another person said, “Beautiful." “It’s so simple to be good; we should all perform tinier acts of kindness,” said a third. “Wishes may come true at any age,” a fourth user wrote.

It reminds me of when I gave a coworker one of my knitted teddy bears. She never had a teddy bear in her life. — Katie Myers (@katie_lynne8040) July 11, 2021

its so easy to be kind we should all do more small kindnesses— Weezie (@DeepStateAlumni) July 11, 2021

More such videos are now surfacing on different social mediums gaining traction because of this one video. The video in itself can lead you to smile and forget all your worries for a moment and just enjoy the pure ecstatic and happy grandma getting something so heart-warming from her granddaughter. Adding to the fact the gift being something she has always wanted makes this video all the more special to the viewer and those who share such experiences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here