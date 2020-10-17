News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Grandmother Dropping Toddler on Ground to Save a Glass of Drink has Twitter Divided

Video grab. (Credit: Twitter/ @CulturedRuffian)

Video grab. (Credit: Twitter/ @CulturedRuffian)

In the video, a kid can be seen reaching out for a glass of wine kept on a coffee table in front of him.

A video of a woman dropping her grandchild while saving a glass of beverage has gone viral on the internet. As reported by the Daily Mail, the video had originally been shared on Imgur with the caption, “And Grandmother of the year award goes to…”

In the video, a kid can be seen reaching out for a glass of wine kept on a coffee table in front of him.

The grandmother who can be seen holding the child, notices that the toddler has taken hold of the glass. In trying to get it without losing any of the contents, she impulsively removes her hand from the back of the baby, leading to the baby falling down on the floor.

The video was also posted on Twitter by user The Cultured Ruffian, with a witty caption which reads, "When you've finally become an adult and have your priorities straight". Since being shared, the video of the grandmother dropping the child has garnered over 6 million views and tons of reactions.

Tweeples are mostly divided over video. While some of them have criticised the lady for letting the toddler fall others chose to defend her by saying she did the right thing and prevented a more serious accident from happening.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "Babies bounce, champagne once spilt is gone forever."

A second user wrote, "If the glass fell with the baby, it would have broken and the baby would have been hurt. She did I the right thing."

While another user commented, “This is why my friends don't ask me to babysit their kids,” a fourth jokingly wrote, “As someone who has dropped many a baby, including one of my own...I find this hilarious!”

Here’s how others have commented:

What do you think about the grandma's act?


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...