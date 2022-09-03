WATCH: Grandpa Bursts into Tears as Granddaughter Asks Him to Walk Her Down the Aisle

To make her wedding day more memorable, a woman recently asked her grandfather to walk her down the aisle and a video of their sweet moment has now gone viral on social media. The woman wanted to thank her grandfather for his undying love, and care.

The clip begins with the footage of the elderly man sitting at what appears to be a restaurant as he reads the special greeting made by his granddaughter. The letter is addressed to him under the nickname ‘Grandy’. As soon as the elderly man finishes reading the request, he is overwhelmed with extreme emotions of happiness. Unable to hold back his tears, the man breaks down as a lady in the video reaches out to console him. The video came with a caption that read, “The moment his granddaughter asks him to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.”

After gathering his emotions back, the grandfather replies, “I certainly will.” As per the caption of the post, the bride-to-be will walk down the aisle along with her dad and grandfather. “Her ‘Grandy’ will be walking her down the aisle alongside her dad. Protect this beautiful man,” stated the caption. Watch the heartwarming video below:

The viral video has garnered over 1.42 lakh views and more than 17 thousand likes on the photosharing application. Moreover, the emotional video has left netizens in awe of the family. While many called the bride-to-be lucky, others demanded a video of the wedding. “What a lucky girl, her dad, and her granddad. That’s so awesome. Wish I still had parents or grandparents,” commented one user. Another added, “Now we need to see them walking down the aisle.” One more wrote, “Happy tears how beautiful, thanks for sharing this incredible moment.”

What do you think about this heartwarming clip?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here