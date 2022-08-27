WATCH: Grandpa Goes to Movie Theatre in MP After 42 Years in Emotional Video

Grandparents shower unconditional love on us whenever we visit them and in return, we bring back a bag full of memories. The purest joy is when you fulfil their dreams with your own hard-earned money. A video doing rounds on the Internet shows a man taking his grandfather to watch a movie in a cinema theatre after 42 years. He shared that the last time his grandfather went to watch a movie in a theatre was in 1980.

Taking to Instagram Dr Deepak Anjna hailing from Indore shared a reel wherein his grandfather was seen entering a mall and heading to the theatre to watch a film with him. Donning traditional attire, his grandfather was seen smiling at the camera as he made his way to the theatre. They watched Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan. The caption embedded in the video read, “POV: You are going to the theatre with your grandpa (Last time my grandpa went to theatre in 1980).”

The heart-warming Insta reel is garnering love from the internet and Sadia Khateeb who also featured in the film Raksha Bandhan reacted in the comments section. “Give my love to your grandpa,” she wrote with a red heart emoji.

Gram users also flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons and praised the man for the sweet gesture. One wrote, “Moment h bhai, he is literally inspirational, as i met him personally…” Another said, “Heart touching and overwhelming.” Someone also commented, “Most precious moments in life.” One of the cybersurfers also added, “This is so sweet!”

A similar video went viral, some time back, wherein Mr Supranational Asia 2021 Rahul Rajasekharan Nair took his grandmother on a car ride in Bengaluru.

In the video, Rahul documented his grandma talking about the city to sharing stories from her young day. The video with over 1 lakh likes had won garnered love from the netizens.

