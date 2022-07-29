WATCH: Grandpa-Granddaughter Dancing to 'Devadoothar Paddi' Steal the Show at Wedding

Even before its release on August 11, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s directorial Nna Thaan Case Kodu is garnering a lot of attention, especially for its song Devadoothar Paadi. Now, the souped-up version of a classic from the 1985 Malayalam film Kathodu Kathoram is creating a huge buzz online and for all the right reasons. Continuing this trajectory, a new video has come forth, wherein an aged man can be seen shaking his legs at a wedding reception. While actor Kunchacko Boban’s freestyle dancing in this rendition’s video made the internet go gaga, netizens can’t help but sing praises for this latest video which is making rounds on the internet.

The now-viral video has grasped all the attention, as during his performance, the man is also joined by his granddaughter, who dances along with him. The video was posted yesterday by photographer Bijju Narayanan. Going by the video, it appears that Bijju was the official photographer for that wedding reception.

The opens to showing, a man dancing in the foreground, while the bride and groom can be seen standing behind him on the stage. The video also shows the tripod of a cameraperson who is recording the event. The man, who is clad in the South Indian traditional attire that is a shirt atop a lungi, can be seen grooving perfectly by matching the tunes and rhythm of the much-loved song.

After some time his granddaughter joins him. The girl is also seen calling others to join them. However, the man steals the show entirely. The guests present on the stage along, with the bride and the groom, are seen as truly amused by the duo’s performance.

Devadoothar Paadi is going viral on the internet. Moreover, Boban’s carefree attitude in the original video of the song has honestly won millions of hearts. Dancing like no one’s watching, Boban has etched his mark in everyone’s heart.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here